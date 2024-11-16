iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.

Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 3.7% of Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $92,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $211.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.64 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

