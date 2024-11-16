iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lifted by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $199.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.