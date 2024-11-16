iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,802. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $133.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

