iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.50. 94,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $133.12.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

