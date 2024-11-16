iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:ITA opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

