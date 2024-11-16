J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on December 30th

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $12.64 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JSAIY. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.