Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS JRFIF opened at $581.57 on Friday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12 month low of $581.57 and a 12 month high of $692.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.29.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

