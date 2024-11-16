Jarvis Securities plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

Jarvis Securities stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.65) on Friday. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

