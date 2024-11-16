Jarvis Securities plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Stock Performance
Jarvis Securities stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.65) on Friday. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.77 and a beta of 0.32.
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jarvis Securities
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.