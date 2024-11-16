Jbs S.A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3468 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

JBS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.14. JBS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. JBS had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Stories

