JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

