JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.41. 8,140,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,880,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

JD.com Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

