Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

BRBR stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 73.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

