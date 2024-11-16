Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $380.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $283.61 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

