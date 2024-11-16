JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of OWL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 3,715,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,084. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 189,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

