KBC Group NV Has $15.94 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,547 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Newmont by 296.0% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Newmont by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.91 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

