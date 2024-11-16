KBC Group NV Has $21.89 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.07 and a 52-week high of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average of $191.94. The stock has a market cap of $273.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

