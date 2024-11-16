KBC Group NV Has $23.07 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile



eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

