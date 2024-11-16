KBC Group NV Purchases 673 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jabil were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,476.16. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.