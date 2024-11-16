KBC Group NV Sells 13,175 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $26,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

ATO stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.77. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.