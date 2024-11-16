KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

