KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 282 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

