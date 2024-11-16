KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

IWM stock opened at $228.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $175.15 and a 12 month high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

