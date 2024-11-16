KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $179.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.55 and a 12-month high of $186.33.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

