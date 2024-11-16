Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,537 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.86 and its 200 day moving average is $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $216.79 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

