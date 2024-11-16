Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

KEYS stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,195. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $166.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 476,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 221,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

