Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $6.49 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %

ACGL traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,880. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

