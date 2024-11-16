Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.98.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
About Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
