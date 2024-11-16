Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.