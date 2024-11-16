Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$1,839,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$28,919.00. Insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
