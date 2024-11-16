Koa Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Koa Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,640,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

