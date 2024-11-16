Koa Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Koa Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.7% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in American Tower by 110.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

