Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Kopin Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kopin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 26.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

