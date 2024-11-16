Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,742 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

