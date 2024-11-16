Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.