Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 373 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,115.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 621.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.