Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,760.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 655,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

