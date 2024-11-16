KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,453. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $209.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.42.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

