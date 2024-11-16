KPP Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $155.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,366. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $161.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

