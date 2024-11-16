KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 51,664 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,664 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $169.85. 241,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

