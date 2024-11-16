Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $22,568.52 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $22,568.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,180.14. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $33,820.80.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 1,394,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 233,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.