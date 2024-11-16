Kyle Sauers Sells 25,934 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $318,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,952.20. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.50 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

