L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSTR. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

FSTR opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 760.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.