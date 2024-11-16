Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,021.66. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $69,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,584.90. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $304,182. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Latham Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.62.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Latham Group
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.