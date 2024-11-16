Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

LGI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 59,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.