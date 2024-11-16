Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Sells $19,550.00 in Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $19,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,834.90. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00.
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of LXEO stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lexeo Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Deciphering Disruption: Inside Cathie Wood’s Latest Plays
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.