Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Sells $19,550.00 in Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $19,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,834.90. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $11,307,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,364,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 599,203 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,348,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

