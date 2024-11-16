Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 245.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,629.50. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,300 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

