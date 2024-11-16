Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
LXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 273,436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 157,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
