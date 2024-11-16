Linda Mantia Buys 4,498 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Director Linda Mantia bought 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

MFI opened at C$22.56 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.05 and a 1-year high of C$27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 250.67, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.01.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.