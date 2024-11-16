Linscomb Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 130.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 161,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.0% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

