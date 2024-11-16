Linscomb Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after acquiring an additional 96,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,943,000.

IWV opened at $335.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $255.58 and a 1 year high of $344.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

