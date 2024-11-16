Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 194.72% from the company’s current price.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Liquidia stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $755.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,464.23. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $25,108.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,025.13. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,551 shares of company stock valued at $236,021 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

